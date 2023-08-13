type here...
17-years old BECE candidate dies right after writing his final paper on Friday.

By Osei Emmanuel
A 17 years old candidate for the just write Basic Education Certificate Examination has reportedly died.

According to information gathered by GhPage.com, the candidate who goes by the name, Richmond Quao died on Friday, August 11 2023.

The incident is said to have happened in the Amenfi West District in Western Region of Ghana where image resides.

Reporting on Rainbow Radio 87.5fm, it’s stated that Richmond died right after writing his final paper.

It was also stated that Richmond had been complaining of being sick few days prior to his paper and was sent to the hospital for treatment.

The hospital asked him to be admitted but he declined saying it would make him miss writing the exams. However, after writing the final paper on Friday, he complained of the sickness again and was sent to the hospital where he died.

