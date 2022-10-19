type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyle'I have $18.9 billion to spend in 2 years, who will help...
Lifestyle

‘I have $18.9 billion to spend in 2 years, who will help me?’ – Yahoo boy cries for help

By Mr. Tabernacle
Yahoo Boy
Yahoo Boy
- Advertisement -

According to a video-making round on the internet, a Yahoo Boy (A man who carries out 419 fraud) is in tears after calculating the years he has to spend on earth.

As read in the series of inscriptions on the video, the Yahoo boy supposedly has $18.9 billion and he is expected to spend all the money in the spate of 2 years.

He obviously cut a deal with the devil and has gotten such money yet has a short moment to live to enjoy the amount in his possession.

In a part of the clip, the Yahoo boy could be seen partying with his friends and flaunting his new Mercedes Benz.

As seen in another slide in the video, the Yahoo boy is ready to sacrifice all his family members to sustain his wealth.

TAKE A LOOK AT THE VIDEO:

    Source:GHPAGE

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, October 19, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    79.2 ° F
    79.2 °
    79.2 °
    89 %
    1.6mph
    20 %
    Wed
    84 °
    Thu
    84 °
    Fri
    83 °
    Sat
    84 °
    Sun
    82 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News