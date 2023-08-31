18-month-old baby found dead with some parts of his body missing [Photos]

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

The Bauchi State Police Command has initiated a manhunt to apprehend the individuals responsible for the tragic death of an 18-month-old boy named Muhammad Abideen.

The child went missing on August 19 while under the care of his 21-year-old mother, Saudatu Abideen, in the Bakin Kura area of Bauchi.

Regrettably, the lifeless body of the toddler was later discovered in a deteriorated state within a drainage facility situated in the Games Village vicinity of Bauchi city.

Disturbingly, certain essential organs of the child were found to be missing, underscoring the horrific nature of the crime.

In response to this deeply distressing incident, CP Auwal Musa Muhammad PSC, the Commissioner of Police for Bauchi State, extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family. He pledged the police’s unwavering commitment to identifying and apprehending those responsible for this barbaric act, ensuring that they face the full force of the law.

A specialized investigative team has been convened by the Bauchi State Police Command, led by DCP Yakubu Mohammed, who heads the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID).

The team has been tasked with conducting a thorough inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the child’s murder. Their primary objective is to unearth and bring to justice any individuals directly or indirectly connected to this appalling crime.

The police command has urged members of the public, particularly parents, to maintain a vigilant stance and collaborate closely with law enforcement.

They are encouraged to promptly report any suspicious persons or items to the nearest police station. The police are actively seeking the assistance of the public to aid in their endeavours to resolve this heart-wrenching case and prevent any future occurrences of such a nature.