18-year-old guy kidnaps & unalives his cousin

NIGERIA – The Enugu State Police Command has announced the arrest of 18-year-old Obodoagu Ikediekpere Wisdom for the alleged kidnapping and brutal unaliving of his five-year-old second cousin, Obodoagu Wisdom.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Command’s spokesperson, SP Daniel Ndukwe, also confirmed the arrest of 24-year-old Sunday Michael, a security guard at 9th Mile and a native of Mayo-Belwa LGA in Adamawa State, who reportedly acted as an accomplice in the crime.

According to the statement, the suspects were apprehended on August 11 and 12, 2025, by operatives of the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Tactical Squad following intelligence gathered after ransom demands were reported.

Ndukwe said: “The child was first reported missing on 26th July 2025. Investigations revealed that the prime suspect used his accomplice to demand ?1,000,000 equivalent to a little over GHS 7000 ransom from the victim’s father, in an attempt to disguise his identity.

“When the ransom was not met, the suspect unalived his cousin and buried him in a bush near their residence in Okinitor, Amankwo Ngwo, Udi LGA.”

“During interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crime,” Ndukwe said.

“The prime suspect thereafter led operatives to the scene, where the victim’s body was exhumed in the presence of medical personnel, including a doctor, who certified the child dead.”

