18-years-old lady who tied boyfriend up with juju charm to love her caught (Video)

A trending video on X formerly Twitter that has captured the attention of many social media users shows the moment an 18-year-old lady who had tied her boyfriend with juju to love her.

As fate would have it, the young lady was caught by a set of community members while she was trying to bury the juju charm.

The thoughtful community members made her immediately untie the charm to free the young her yet-to-be-identified boyfriend from her evil claws.

As seen in the video, she was made to reverse the charm and also destroy the carved pieces of wood that were given to her by her ritualist.

Watch the video below to know more…

Netizens Reactions…

@Nwafresh – Can she help us tie our leaders to be giving us money abi na only Wisdom e dy work on?

@ugo_himself – Omo things dey happen oo Wetin 18 years old pikin reason to this extent

@okmedics – Wonders shall never end.

