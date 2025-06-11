19-year-old boy beaten to death in Volta Region

A young Nigerian man has been beaten to death in the Volta Region area of Ghana. activities

As reported, an unnamed Nigerian based in Ghana accused Destiny of failing to remit funds related to a business venture they introduced him to, and this resulted in him being attacked and beaten to death.

The friend who’s said to be among those who facilitated Destiny’s trip to Ghana stormed his apartment alongside two others to question him about the funds.

When Destiny could not provide answers, they assaulted him and only stopped when they noticed he was motionless.

According to a source;

READ ALSO: TikToker GhKobby shoots his girlfriend YaaBaby to death

“Destiny went to Ghana to further his education, and the travel was facilitated by someone he called his street brother. These are the same people who provided an apartment for him over there. Those who broke the news to us from there said the men introduced him to a business, which they later accused him of diverting some funds meant for the business.

This angered them, and they went to his apartment and beat him up. The beating was so intense that he felt weak and gave up the ghost in the process.” Adventure activities

It was further learnt that the suspects left the deceased’s body in the room after they discovered that he was motionless.

Another source told the publication that the police later discovered the corpse a few days after the incident.

“The police were alerted to the incident, and some officers were deployed to the apartment where Destiny’s remains were found. We were told that no suspects had been arrested since his death. We hope the Ghanaian authorities find his killers and bring them to justice,”

READ ALSO: Guy shares baby mama’s cheating videos with 7 different men