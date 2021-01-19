Ayisha Modi’s 19-year-old godson buys her a Range Rover Velar

- Advertisement -

Stonebwoy’s unofficial PRO, Ayisha Modi has been gifted a Range Rover Velar by her 19-year-old godson.

The combative lady in an Instagram post made the announcement and expressed her gratitude for such a surprise.

The Range Rover which is a 2018 model, according to her post, cost Ghc248,366.81 with additional duty and taxes payable of Ghc61,451.78.

Although all she gave out was her godson’s username @young.lord1010, it goes without saying that the young man does not only have bank but is very generous as well.

”I can’t stop crying ?. My heart ?? can’t stop ? beating, I can’t stop shaking @young.lord1010 . Son Son Son Son Son Son. I just don’t know what to say, all I can do now is to ?. God pls if this is a dream wake me up from it pls. Jesussssssss Godson mm. What kind of LOVE ?? is this Lord.? Thank you ? my son. I beg everyone of u following me to thank this 19-year-old boy for the love ? his has for me. Son am so grateful am not in tears ? cos of the Car but am in tears ? of the Love ? and Care u have for me. I can’t just think Far mpo. I truly appreciate you blood ?”, Ayisha wrote

SEE POST BELOW:

Ayisha Modi Range Rover

Other celebrities took to the comment section to congratulate her on her new car. Curated below are some reactions from the likes of Abeiku Santana and singer Kurl Songz.