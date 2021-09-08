type here...
19-year-old girl forced into marriage stabs husband to death
19-year-old girl forced into marriage stabs husband to death

By Lizbeth Brown
A 19-year-old newlywed bride has allegedly stabbed her husband to death in Adamawa State, Nigeria after he refused her request for a divorce.

The suspect, identified as Rumasau Muhammed was forcefully married to the deceased against her will three weeks ago.

Rumasau pleaded with her husband Muhammed Adamu on several occasions to grant her a divorce but, he refused.

According to reports, the suspect stabbed her 35-year-old husband on his stomach with a knife and later fell unconscious.

Muhammed Adamu was later rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

The spokesman for the Adamawa State Police Command, Suleiman Nguroje confirmed the unfortunate incident.

“The suspect, Rumasau Muhammed a resident of Wuro Yanka Village, Shelleng local government area, stabbed her late husband Muhammed Adamu with a knife after seeking for divorce and the deceased refused to pronounce such divorce.

Angered by his refusal to divorce her after several requests by her, the Suspect used a knife and stabbed him on his stomach, as a result of which he fell down unconscious and was rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead.

The suspect was apprehended by the Police in Shelleng Divisional headquarters, following a report received from one Jophas Johnsley a friend of the deceased“, Suleiman revealed.

The suspect is currently in police custody and the police commissioner has ordered a clinical investigation into the case.

Source:Ghpage

