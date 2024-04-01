19-year-old UK student nurse on a volunteer placement drowns at Busua Beach in GH

- Advertisement -

Tragedy struck when UK national Millie Ann Gentry, a 19-year-old student on a volunteer placement at a hospital in Ghana, lost her life on March 17 last year, just two weeks into her month-long stint.

In a heart-wrenching account, her friend Miss Byrnes, despite being a non-swimmer, described how a wave unexpectedly swept them into the sea while they were swimming.

She valiantly tried to keep Millie afloat and called for help, but tragically realized that Millie had drowned.

The harrowing ordeal lasted about 15 minutes in strong waves and currents before their friend Mr. Mallinson, also a volunteer, made the difficult decision to seek assistance.

He recounted the struggle of both friends in the water and the agonizing choice he faced in leaving them behind to call for aid.

After a search, Miss Byrnes was rescued after approximately half an hour, but it took four hours to recover Millie’s lifeless body, highlighting the severity and swiftness of the tragedy.

Millie’s memory will forever be cherished, and her tragic loss deeply felt by all who knew her.