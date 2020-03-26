South Africa: 2 charged with attempted murder after testing positive for coronavirus and refusing to isolate

- Advertisement -

Two people who tested positive for Coronavirus have been charged with attempted murder after refusing to go into isolation in South Africa.

Wednesday, March 25 Police minister Bheki Cele in a press conference accused the men of exposing others to the virus.

READ ALSO: Ghana’s Coronavirus cases rise from 68 to 93 with 4 deaths

In his statement during the press conference, he said; “If you break these laws of regulations you are six months in or fined, or both two people have been charged already… who deliberately moved around after they were told. So it’s not a fairytale to say the law will act and act very harsh on you. The first case was a 52-year old salon owner diagnosed with coronavirus on March 18 and instructed to quarantine for at least 14 days. The second charge was filed against a male tourist who tested positive for Covid-19 while on holiday at Kruger National Park.”

Police spokesperson, Vish Naidoo announced that the first suspect was arrested on Tuesday, March 24 after local officials raised an alarm of a coronavirus case being seen around the western city of Ladysmith, in KwaZulu-Natal province.

The foreign tourist who also tested positive for the virus reportedly ignored the instruction of remaining in his hotel.

He interrelates with an unknown number of people at the nearby town of Saint Lucia before being arrested.

READ ALSO: Kennedy Agyapong leaks video of Obinim saying he uses blood of babies for money rituals

In the meantime, President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced a 21-day lockdown beginning on Thursday, March 26.

This comes after South Africa recorded the highest number of coronavirus infections on the Africa continent, with 709 cases confirmed so far.