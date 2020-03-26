type here...
Home News 2 charged with attempted murder after testing positive for covid-19 and refusing...
Source:GHPAGE
News

2 charged with attempted murder after testing positive for covid-19 and refusing to isolate

South Africa: 2 charged with attempted murder after testing positive for coronavirus and refusing to isolate

By Mr. Tabernacle
0
2-charged-with-attempted-murder-after-testing-positive-for-covid-19-and-refusing-to-isolate
2-charged-with-attempted-murder-after-testing-positive-for-covid-19-and-refusing-to-isolate
- Advertisement -

Two people who tested positive for Coronavirus have been charged with attempted murder after refusing to go into isolation in South Africa.

Wednesday, March 25 Police minister Bheki Cele in a press conference accused the men of exposing others to the virus.

READ ALSO: Ghana’s Coronavirus cases rise from 68 to 93 with 4 deaths

In his statement during the press conference, he said; “If you break these laws of regulations you are six months in or fined, or both two people have been charged already… who deliberately moved around after they were told. So it’s not a fairytale to say the law will act and act very harsh on you. The first case was a 52-year old salon owner diagnosed with coronavirus on March 18 and instructed to quarantine for at least 14 days. The second charge was filed against a male tourist who tested positive for Covid-19 while on holiday at Kruger National Park.”

Police spokesperson, Vish Naidoo announced that the first suspect was arrested on Tuesday, March 24 after local officials raised an alarm of a coronavirus case being seen around the western city of Ladysmith, in KwaZulu-Natal province.

The foreign tourist who also tested positive for the virus reportedly ignored the instruction of remaining in his hotel.

He interrelates with an unknown number of people at the nearby town of Saint Lucia before being arrested.

READ ALSO: Kennedy Agyapong leaks video of Obinim saying he uses blood of babies for money rituals

In the meantime, President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced a 21-day lockdown beginning on Thursday, March 26.

This comes after South Africa recorded the highest number of coronavirus infections on the Africa continent, with 709 cases confirmed so far.

Previous articleCOVID-19: Gifty Anti’s coronavirus tests results finally out
Next articleCovid-19: Nurse kills herself after testing positive for coronavirus

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

News

Kwahu township under lockdown until further notice

Qwame Benedict -
In the wake of the number of positive coronavirus cases recorded in the country, the chief and elders of Kwahu have released...
Read more
News

Covid-19: Nurse kills herself after testing positive for coronavirus

Mr. Tabernacle -
A beautiful young nurse has taken her own life after she tested positive for the deadly coronavirus. This is...
Read more
News

Kennedy Agyapong leaks video of Obinim saying he uses blood of babies for money rituals

Mr. Tabernacle -
Hon. Kennedy Agyapong, the member of parliament for Assin Central is determined to go all out on Bishop Daniel Obinim to expose...
Read more
News

Kennedy Agyapong finally leaks video of Obinim in bed with his girlfriend, Lovia

RASHAD -
Kennedy Agyapong, the member of parliament for Assin Central is determined to strip Bishop Daniel Obinim of every dignity he has as...
Read more
News

Ghana’s Coronavirus cases rise from 68 to 93 with 4 deaths

RASHAD -
Ghana’s Coronavirus cases have risen from the initial 68 recorded earlier today to 93 positive cases within 12 hours.
Read more
News

One person recovers from Coronavirus in Ghana

RASHAD -
There is wild jubilation in Ghana as the country records its first Coronavirus patient discovery. Footage of an alleged...
Read more

TODAY

Thursday, March 26, 2020
Accra
few clouds
31 ° C
31 °
31 °
62 %
5.1kmh
20 %
Thu
29 °
Fri
30 °
Sat
30 °
Sun
30 °
Mon
29 °

Most Read

News

One person recovers from Coronavirus in Ghana

RASHAD -
There is wild jubilation in Ghana as the country records its first Coronavirus patient discovery. Footage of an alleged...
Read more
News

Kennedy Agyapong finally leaks video of Obinim in bed with his girlfriend, Lovia

RASHAD -
Kennedy Agyapong, the member of parliament for Assin Central is determined to strip Bishop Daniel Obinim of every dignity he has as...
Read more
Lifestyle

Obinim apologizes to Kennedy Agyapong on live TV

RASHAD -
Bishop Daniel Obinim, the founder and leader of International Godsway Church has finally rendered an unqualified apology to the Kennedy Agyapong.
Read more
Lifestyle

Second video of Obinim chilling with another girlfriend whiles his wife is in Spain hit online

RASHAD -
Just when Ghanaians are still dealing with the leaked tape of Bishop Obinim in bed with his alleged girlfriend, another video has...
Read more
ghpage-logo-w

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News