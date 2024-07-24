I have 2 kids but I consider their Dad to be dead – Actress Asokwa Beyonce tells why

Kumawood star Asokwa Beyonce has openly disclosed that she has 2 kids – a boy and a girl ages 11 and 12.

She made this disclosure on RASH HOUR with Rashad as he appeared in an interview on the most-watched Online TV show.

Asked about the father of the kids, Asokwa Beyonce vehemently stated that she considers the father of the kids dead.

She gave reasons that the father is irresponsible and thus has been the only one taking care of the kids since their birth.

As a result of this, she sees no need to note that the father is alive cos he does nothing for the children to talk of knowing them.

The Kumawood Actress also openly disclosed that she sometimes sends photos of her private parts to her boyfriend.

During an appearance on GhPage’s Rash Hour show, Asokwa Beyonce didn’t mince words to confirm that she randomly sends her naked photos to her boyfriend.

Going into details, Asokwa Beyonce added that she intentionally sets the photos at view once.

Explaining why she sets the private photos at view once, Asokwa Beyonce explained that she intentionally does that to prevent her lover from saving the photos on his phone.

Aswokwa Beyonce further added that she sends the private photos as a surprise to her boyfriend.

As stated by Asokwa Beyonce, her boyfriend is mature hence she’s not worried about sending him that kind of picture.