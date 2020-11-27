2 NDC supporters killed, 52 others injured in a ghastly accident at Banda

We’ve been told two NDC supporters have died, and 52 others suffered different levels of injuries in a horrible KIA accident in the Banda Constituency of the Bono Region.

According to eyewitnesses’ account, the ghastly accident occurred at about midday on Banda Dorbor – Banda Ahenkro road in the Bono Region on Thursday, November 26, 2020.

A Kia truck full of supporters of the National Democratic Congress numbering about 70 was moving from Banda Dorbor to Banda Ahenkro for campaign activities.

Per the eyewitness report, the Kia truck which was carrying the passengers somersaulted at a certain stretch of the road.

The witness further disclosed he was at school when he received a phone call that some people from his hometown have been involved in a lorry accident. They brought the victims to the Nsawkaw hospital, so he quickly rushed to the hospital to find out that his brother was a victim.

The deceased persons’ bodies have been deposited at the Methodist Hospital in Wenchi for preservation. The injured, with one in a critical condition, are receiving treatment at the same health center.

This sad news comes barely a week after over 70 NDC supporters traveling in a cargo truck heading from the Fante community to Ejura in the Ejura-Sekyere-Dumase constituency in the Ashanti region to welcome the party’s flagbearer; John Mahama, was involved in an accident.

It was reported six people had died so far, 15 others in critical condition in the fatal accident involving over 70 NDC supporters in the Ashanti region on November 21, 2020.