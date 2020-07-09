2 teachers of KNUST SHS interdicted over the death of a final year student

- Advertisement -

Two (2) teachers of KNUST SHS have been interdicted over the death of a final year business student of the school identified as Richard Leonard Sam.

The names of the two teachers asked to step aside are as follows; the senior housemaster, Owusu Ansah Seth, and the housemaster for the Densu house(where the deceased student was) Anthony Awotwe.

According to the Ashanti Regional Directorate of the Ghana Education Service (GES), the interdiction of the two teachers is to allow for investigations into the matter.

A committee has also been constituted to investigate the circumstances leading to the demise of the 17-year-old.

Ashanti Regional Director of the GES, Mary Owusu Achiaw said the fate of the two teachers will be determined after the findings of the special committee tasked to probe the matter.

“The Senior Housemaster and the Housemaster have also been asked to step aside for investigations to continue. Whether they will come back or not will depend on the recommendation of the committee but for now, they have been also asked to step aside until the committee finishes its work,” she said.

The Ashanti Regional Director of Education, Mary Owusu-Achaw, stated the committee will begin its work on Monday, July 13 and will be expected to submit its report by Monday, August 3.

In other related news, the headmistress of KNUST SHS, Felicia Asamoah Dankwaa, who was accused of negligence by her students who demonstrated and vandalized her car has also been interdicted.

A statement from the Ghana Education Service (GES) announced the Regional Director of Education in the Ashanti Region will take over her duties.

