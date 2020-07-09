type here...
GhPage News 2 teachers of KNUST SHS interdicted over the death of a final...
News

2 teachers of KNUST SHS interdicted over the death of a final year student

Avatar
By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
KNUST-SHS
KNUST-SHS
- Advertisement -

Two (2) teachers of KNUST SHS have been interdicted over the death of a final year business student of the school identified as Richard Leonard Sam.

The names of the two teachers asked to step aside are as follows; the senior housemaster, Owusu Ansah Seth, and the housemaster for the Densu house(where the deceased student was) Anthony Awotwe.

READ ALSO: GES interdicts KNUST SHS Headmistress over the death of a final year student

According to the Ashanti Regional Directorate of the Ghana Education Service (GES), the interdiction of the two teachers is to allow for investigations into the matter.

A committee has also been constituted to investigate the circumstances leading to the demise of the 17-year-old.

Ashanti Regional Director of the GES, Mary Owusu Achiaw said the fate of the two teachers will be determined after the findings of the special committee tasked to probe the matter.

“The Senior Housemaster and the Housemaster have also been asked to step aside for investigations to continue. Whether they will come back or not will depend on the recommendation of the committee but for now, they have been also asked to step aside until the committee finishes its work,” she said.

The Ashanti Regional Director of Education, Mary Owusu-Achaw, stated the committee will begin its work on Monday, July 13 and will be expected to submit its report by Monday, August 3.

READ ALSO: Mother of late KNUST SHS student breaks silence on son’s death

In other related news, the headmistress of KNUST SHS, Felicia Asamoah Dankwaa, who was accused of negligence by her students who demonstrated and vandalized her car has also been interdicted.

A statement from the Ghana Education Service (GES) announced the Regional Director of Education in the Ashanti Region will take over her duties.

Read the full background story here.
Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Sunday, July 12, 2020
Accra
few clouds
75.2 ° F
75.2 °
75.2 °
94 %
2.9mph
20 %
Sun
79 °
Mon
78 °
Tue
79 °
Wed
80 °
Thu
78 °

READ

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more

10 Ghanaians who gained fame through social media in 2019

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
Undoubtedly social media has become a hub for creating people to be known which in one way or the other has made others thrive...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News