2-year-old TikToker Akua Antwiwaa dies

By Armani Brooklyn
Akua Antwiwaa

Social media has been plunged into mourning following the sudden passing of Akua Antwiwaa, the two-year-old Ghanaian TikTok sensation whose infectious charm captured the hearts of thousands across the country.

News of her untimely demise was confirmed by her mother on TikTok just a few hours ago.

“I am sorry to announce the sudden death???of my lovely daughter ANTWIWAA???MAY YOU REST IN PERFECT PEACE????,” she wrote alongside a heartbreaking tribute video that has since gone viral.

Akua Antwiwaa

Though the exact cause of Akua’s death remains unknown but sources close to the family have indicated she fell ill shortly before passing.

The tragic news first began circulating on social media late Tuesday, June 24, and has since been met with widespread grief from fans and fellow content creators alike.

Akua Antwiwaa became a household name in 2024 after a series of adorable and humorous videos featuring her everyday moments and personality were posted by her mother.

Her expressions, natural comedic timing, and vibrant energy quickly earned her a massive following, making her one of Ghana’s youngest and most beloved internet figures.

