20-year-old beautiful lady with her 2-year baby shot & killed by military men

A 20-year-old lady, Felicia Danquah, has been sent to her early grave after she and her 2-year old daughter were shot and killed by military men.

This sad riding occurred at Manso Datano in the Amansie South District of the Ashanti Region on Saturday morning.

The deceased and her child were reportedly hit by a stray bullet when one of four soldiers attacked residents who were observing the interment of a colleague who died after falling into an illegal mining pit, three months ago.

According to the assembly member for the area, Kwame Amponsah, the military officer, who is yet-to-be identified, ran after the mourners and physically assaulted an onlooker.

He proceeded to fire shots into the air to disperse the residents, but an accidental shot into the ground deflected and hit the nursing mother and her baby.

The 30-year-old mother is said to have died on Sunday evening at the Komfo Anokye Teaching hospital after sustaining injury to her stomach while her baby, who was tied to her back, got shot in the palm.

