20-year-old beauty apprentice killed in Bremang UGC runaway truck accident

Afia Darkowaa, a 20-year-old woman popularly known as Cindy, lost her life in a freak accident involving an unattended truck on Saturday, June 28, 2025.

According to eyewitnesses and initial police reports, the horrific incident occurred when a parked truck suddenly rolled downhill and crashed into a container shop and a nearby restaurant, killing Cindy instantly.

The driver of the truck, who was reportedly travelling from Bosuom, Pankrono to Bremang, had parked his truck by the roadside to use a nearby washroom.

However, he left the engine running and also failed to pull the handbrake.

The truck is said to have moved on its own, picking up speed as it descended the slope.

The runaway truck violently crashed into the container shop where Cindy had just arrived to temporarily assist her supervisor.

Cindy, a young apprentice at a local beauty salon, was off-duty but had answered a call from her supervisor to manage the shop briefly.

A decision that would tragically cost her life.

A viral video from the accident scene captured the devastation, with residents and passersby in shock, standing around the mangled structure that once served as a beauty shop.

