20-year-old guy butchers his father to death

Nigeria – A 20-year-old man has hacked his father to death with a machete in Jigawa

The Jigawa State Police Command has arrested a 20-year-old man, Muhammad Salisu, for allegedly killing his father, Salisu Abubakar, with a machete in the Gwaram Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Lawan Shiisu Adam, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Monday, May 5, 2025 said the suspect attacked his father with a machete, inflicting serious injuries on his shoulder, neck, and chest.

Adam said the incident occurred around 10 am in Bakin Kasuwa Quarters, Sara District.

“Today, Monday May, 05, 2025, at about 1000hrs, information at Command’s disposal revealed that, one Muhammad Salisu ‘m’ age 20yrs of Bakin Kasuwa Quarters, Sara District, Gwaram LGA, attacked his biological father one Salisu Abubakar ‘m’ age 57yrs of the same address with machete,” the statement read.

“Consequently, the said father sustained injuries on his shoulder, neck and chest.

“On receipt of the report, the Divisional Police Officer of Sara and his patrol team were mobilised and rushed to the scene.

“The victim was evacuated to the Federal Medical Center (FMC) Birnin Kudu for medical attention, but unfortunately, the medical doctor on call confirmed him dead. The corpse was later released to the relatives for burial.

“Meanwhile, the suspect was arrested and the exhibit recovered.

“The Jigawa State Commissioner of Police, CP AT Abdullahi, psc, directs that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Dutse for discreet investigation.

“Upon completion of investigation, the suspect would be arraigned in court to face the full weight of the law.”

Unfortunately, due to our website’s policy, we can’t share the photo here, but you can watch it by clicking on the link below.