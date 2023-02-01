- Advertisement -

Social media has been thrown into a frenzy over a bizarre incident that happened in the labour room when a woman went in to give birth.

A 20-year-old woman from Idaho who got pregnant while on birth control gave birth to a baby boy who entered the world holding the IUD in his hand.

Violet Quick married her husband John Francis at 19, and they weren’t planning on having a child yet. However, just one year into their marriage they discovered they were expecting.

Violet and John welcomed their baby boy Rudy at the end of January 2022.

In a viral video, which has amassed millions of views, the new mom shared footage of their son clasping her contraception device just moments after he was born.

She revealed that Rudy left even the nurses in shock as they all rushed to see her IUD baby.

“When all the nurses come in to see a baby with his IUD,” Violet captioned the video.

In a series of videos, Violet said she decided to take a pregnancy test out of precaution because she had been nauseous for the past two weeks.

She wrote: “So I had my Skyla IUD for nine months before I got pregnant and the reason that I decided to take a test was because I was feeling nauseous for about two weeks and I would just throw up every once in a while.

“I didn’t know what was going on and so I took a test and it was positive right away.”

She advised her followers to take a test if they were experiencing any symptoms, even if they were on birth control.