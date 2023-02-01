type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsWoman on birth control gives birth to baby holding IUD
News

Woman on birth control gives birth to baby holding IUD

By Kweku Derrick
woman gives birth to a baby holding IUD
- Advertisement -

Social media has been thrown into a frenzy over a bizarre incident that happened in the labour room when a woman went in to give birth.

A 20-year-old woman from Idaho who got pregnant while on birth control gave birth to a baby boy who entered the world holding the IUD in his hand. 

Violet Quick married her husband John Francis at 19, and they weren’t planning on having a child yet. However, just one year into their marriage they discovered they were expecting.

Violet and John welcomed their baby boy Rudy at the end of January 2022. 

In a viral video, which has amassed millions of views, the new mom shared footage of their son clasping her contraception device just moments after he was born. 

Violet_Quick_2

She revealed that Rudy left even the nurses in shock as they all rushed to see her IUD baby.  

“When all the nurses come in to see a baby with his IUD,” Violet captioned the video. 

In a series of videos, Violet said she decided to take a pregnancy test out of precaution because she had been nauseous for the past two weeks. 

She wrote: “So I had my Skyla IUD for nine months before I got pregnant and the reason that I decided to take a test was because I was feeling nauseous for about two weeks and I would just throw up every once in a while. 

“I didn’t know what was going on and so I took a test and it was positive right away.”

She advised her followers to take a test if they were experiencing any symptoms, even if they were on birth control.

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, February 1, 2023
    Accra
    clear sky
    88.2 ° F
    88.2 °
    88.2 °
    62 %
    1.6mph
    0 %
    Wed
    88 °
    Thu
    85 °
    Fri
    85 °
    Sat
    85 °
    Sun
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News