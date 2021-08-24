type here...
20-year-old young man stabs friend for reportedly taking his bluetooth speaker

By Mr. Tabernacle
According to a report by Adom TV, 20-year-old old Shafiw, a resident of Nkawkaw Zongo has repeatedly stabbed his friend, Lawali Umar to death.

From the report, Shafiw ended the life of his friend over a Bluetooth mini speaker. This sad incident occurred on Monday, August 23, 2021.

The killer preceding his devilish action complained to the parents of Umar over his Bluetooth but the father of the deceased asked him to be patient.

Impatient Shafiw was left unsatisfied and returned to stab the deceased(Umar) on his neck with a pair of scissors leading to his death.

The body has since been deposited at the Holy Family Hospital for autopsy with the Nkawkaw Police investigating the matter.

