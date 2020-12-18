I’ll give 2000 Pounds to any woman who can beat Afia Schwar – Yogie Doggy

- Advertisement -

Yogie Doggy is offering 2,000 Pounds (equivalent to GHC 16,000) to any woman who can get hold of Afia Schwarzenegger and beat her.

He placed this huge premium on the self-acclaimed queen of comedy following her recent commentaries and attacks on the Kantanka family.

Afia Schwarzenegger took to social media a few days ago to insult Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka and his son, Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Jnr.

She tagged them as ‘gays’ on the grounds for allowing Kantanka TV host, Mona Gucci, entertain her ‘enemies’ on her ‘Link Up’ show.

The controversial media figure said Mona gave room for Mzbel and Nana Tonardo, to insult her father on her show and any attempt to reach out to the producers of the show to take them off air proved futile.

Reacting to this, Former Ghanaian dancehall and hiplife musician, Yogie Doggy, based in the United Kingdom, has warned to attack Afia Schwarzenegger for making such negative comments about Apostle Kwadwo Safo.

He also promised to pay 2000 Pounds equivalent to 15,875.72 Ghanaian Cedi to any woman in Ghana who can beat Afia Schwarzenegger to a pulp.

“I’m older than Afia Schwarzenegger and secondly, she has nothing more than me,” he said.

“I’m offering an amount of 2,000 Pounds to any strong Ghanaian woman who can grab Afia Schwarzenegger and beat her to a pulp. I am ready to risk it all.”

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW;

He said he is offering such amount because Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka saved his life when he was a kid.

“I almost died when I was young. It was Apostle Safo who placed his hands on my head and healed me when I was seriously ill. That man saved my life.”