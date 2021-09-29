Over 2000 students fail Ghana School of Law entrance exams; SRC President explains

- Advertisement -

Over two thousand (2000) students failed to gain admission into the Ghana School of Law in the 2021 entrance exams.

According to the results released by the authorities of the school, only 28 percent of the students who sat for the exams passed.

A total of 790 students (28%) out of the 2,824 who sat the 2021 Ghana School of Law entrance exams passed, official figures reveal.

The figure is a 10% drop from the total number of LLB candidates who passed in the previous year. A total of 1045 out of 2,763 students passed the 2020 exams.

Admission into the Ghana Law School has been a contentious issue of the past few years in relation to the number of students that passes the entrance exams.

The SRC President of the Ghana School of Law, Wonder Victor Kutor gave an explanation for the mass failure of the students.

He said that certain countries are not recognized by Ghana’s legal system, so law graduates from these countries are required to sit for another examination in Ghana.

Most students, he says, prefer to continue their legal education in the Gambia because Ghana recognizes the Gambian system.

According to him, 65 per cent of lawyers called to the Gambian Bar this year were Ghanaians who failed the law entrance examinations in Ghana.

He explained that after Ghana failed them, they applied to study in the Gambia and were accepted into the Gambia Bar.

Mr Kutor went on to say that failing an exam does not imply that the students performed poorly.

To deal with the situation properly, he has called for an all-inclusive approach to addressing the causes of mass law school entrance examination failure.

He attributed the widespread failure to, among other things, the limited time available to candidates to prepare for the entrance examination.