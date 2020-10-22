type here...
GhPage Entertainment 2020: DUBAWA trains entertainment journalists on fact-checking
Entertainment

2020: DUBAWA trains entertainment journalists on fact-checking

Avatar
By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
Dubawa trains entertainment journalists on fact-checking
Dubawa trains entertainment journalists on fact-checking
From 22nd October to 23rd October 2020, DUBAWA Ghana will be hosting a fact-checking training for a section of Ghanaian Bloggers and online Journalists at the Accra City Hotel.

The training session is scheduled to begin exactly 9 am today 22nd October through to the end of the schooling and it will be conducted in two different sections.

The DUBAWA Ghana training on facts-checking has put under one umbrella high and mighty names/sites in the blogging business in Ghana.

Currently, Bloggers and journalists who are on the two-day camping session include; Qwame Benedict (Ghpage), Ebenezer Donkor (Nydjlive), Vanessa Nordzi (Ghbase), Papaga Bless (celebrities buzz).

Ytainment (Yemmey Baba), Gerrard-Israel Amenyanyo ( GBAfrica), Ellis Ferdinand ( Educationghana), Attractive Mustapha(Attractivemustapha.com and Modernghana.com), Edward Blagogee (Blagogee.com), and Monte Darteh Collins ( MonteOz).

The two day program at the end expects media men and bloggers to achieve the following expertise;

-How to conduct a full-fledged fact-checking exercise;

– How to identify best sources for fact-checking;

– How to conduct comprehensive research on a given topic;

– How to use multimedia verification tools for fact-checking and

– How to interpret data and understand numbers.

-The outcome of the training is multi-faceted.

This training programme is powered by DUBAWA Ghana, a leading international accredited fact-checking platform and KAS (Konrad Adenauer Stiftung).

Source:GHPAGE

