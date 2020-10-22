2020: DUBAWA trains entertainment journalists on fact-checking

From 22nd October to 23rd October 2020, DUBAWA Ghana will be hosting a fact-checking training for a section of Ghanaian Bloggers and online Journalists at the Accra City Hotel.
The training session is scheduled to begin exactly 9 am today 22nd October through to the end of the schooling and it will be conducted in two different sections.
The DUBAWA Ghana training on facts-checking has put under one umbrella high and mighty names/sites in the blogging business in Ghana.
Currently, Bloggers and journalists who are on the two-day camping session include; Qwame Benedict (Ghpage), Ebenezer Donkor (Nydjlive), Vanessa Nordzi (Ghbase), Papaga Bless (celebrities buzz).
Ytainment (Yemmey Baba), Gerrard-Israel Amenyanyo ( GBAfrica), Ellis Ferdinand ( Educationghana), Attractive Mustapha(Attractivemustapha.com and Modernghana.com), Edward Blagogee (Blagogee.com), and Monte Darteh Collins ( MonteOz).
The two day program at the end expects media men and bloggers to achieve the following expertise;
-How to conduct a full-fledged fact-checking exercise;
– How to identify best sources for fact-checking;
– How to conduct comprehensive research on a given topic;
– How to use multimedia verification tools for fact-checking and
– How to interpret data and understand numbers.
-The outcome of the training is multi-faceted.
This training programme is powered by DUBAWA Ghana, a leading international accredited fact-checking platform and KAS (Konrad Adenauer Stiftung).