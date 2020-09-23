type here...
2020 has been the most successful year in my life – Fella Makafui

By Qwame Benedict
Fella Makafui and Medikal
Actress, wife and mother of one Fella Makafui has summed up her 2020 even though the we have some few months to officially end the year.

According to Fella Makafui, amid the outbreak of the deadly novel coronavirus which has taken a deep toll on businesses and lives, this has been her most successful year in her life.

We all know that in 2019, her relationship with her then boyfriend now Husband Medikal almost ended in tears.

Not only that but a lot of negative news were carried about her on various media platforms including the one of her supposed Alhaji closing down her shop in East Legon.

But the year 2020 has been different as she moved from the position of a girlfriend to the main chick and wife in the life of Medikal after they got back together.

She posted: “I know the Year hasn’t ended yet but 2020 has been the most successful,Amazing and incredible year of my life ??”

Well, anyone in Fella’s shoe at this point is likely to also come to this conclusion because she was able to tie the knot before the outbreak of the coronavirus.

And to crown everything up she welcomed her first child with the rapper whom they named Island Frimpong.

