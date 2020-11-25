2021 Grammy Awards: Burna Boy reacts as he bags his second nomination

- Advertisement -

Nigerian Superstar, ‘the African Giant’ Burna Boy has got his second Grammy Nomination with his album ‘Twice As Tall’.

The singer lost his first Grammy Award to legendary singer Angelique Cudjoe who turned to dedicate the Award to him.

Burna Boy got his second Grammy nomination with his album ‘Twice As Tall’ which got nominated as the Best Global Music Album.

Released in August this year, The Twice as Tall album from Burna Boy is a 15 Track Playlist which features industry Heavyweights and gained massive playtime within the continent and beyond.

Reacting to the news Burna Boy took to his Twitter page and went simple saying “Another one ……. #TWICEASTALL”.

See screenshot;

Burna Boy Grammy post

congratulations to him.