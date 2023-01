- Advertisement -

The results of the 2022 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) will be made public on Thursday, January 19, 2023.

This is according to the Ministry of Education’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Kwasi Kwarteng.

He made this disclosure in an interview on JoyNews Friday.

“Our checks with WAEC show that hopefully by 19th January, the BECE results will be in,” he said.