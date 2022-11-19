- Advertisement -

The Black Stars of Ghana touched down in Qatar on Friday ahead of the 2022 World Cup tournament starting on Sunday, November 20.

The Ghanaian entourage showcased the country’s rich culture in its full glory as they disembarked the airplane clad in beautiful smocks.

Otoo Addo’s 26-man squad arrived in Qatar as part of the 32 countries competing in the 22nd edition of the global tournament.

In this article, we take a look at the personal lives of all the players with the spotlight on which of them is in romantic relationships – be it married, dating or single.

1. Andre Ayew – Yvonne Ayew (Wife)

The Black Stars captain is married to Yvonne and they have been blessed with two adorable daughters. She owns a fashion brand called Kynamah.

2. Jordan Ayew – Denise Acquah (Wife)

Jordan Ayew is married to Denise Acquah and they have been blessed with two children.

The son of Jordan Ayew and Denise Acquah is called Razan Ayew while their daughter is called Kiki.

3. Baba Rahman – Selma (Wife)

In May 2016, Rahman married his longtime childhood girlfriend, Selma, in their hometown of Tamale in northern Ghana.

4. Daniel Amartey – Naa Shika Addy (Wife)

Leicester City defender, Daniel Amartey is married to a Ghanaian lady called, Naa Shika Addy.

Both from the GA community, Naa Shika Addy and Daniel Amartey have been together for close to a decade but got married in 2016, the year the former Copenhagen defender joined Leicester City.

5. Alexander Djiku – Heley (Wife)

Heley is the wife of Alexander Djiku who made his debut for Ghana under the reign of CK Akonnor and has been a constant figure at the back for the Black Stars since.

Heley and Alexander Djiku have been blessed with two kids Wesley and Elyana Djiku.

6. Inaki Williams

Inaki Williams is dating Patricia Morales and according to multiple reports in Spain, the pair have been together for the past five years.

Unlike most of his peers in football whose love lives have been projected in the media space, and his girlfriend were living under the radar until he granted an interview that he was having sex seven times a week during the lockdown.

7. Joseph Aidoo – Barbara (Wife)

The Celta Vigo defender is married to Barabara. They welcome their first child, a daughter in 2019 and they named her Janai Arabena.

8. Thomas Partey

The name of the wife or girlfriend of the Arsenal midfielder is currently not known as the player is yet to officially mention her name.

However, Thomas Partey in an interview with Nana Aba Anamoah confirmed that he has a wife and even converted to Islam because of her.

9. Denis Odoi

The Club Brugge defender is married to his long-time girlfriend, Kathleen Thijs. Dennis married, Kathleen Thijs in June 2017 after dating for years.

10. Osman Bukari – Habiba (Girlfriend)

Osman Bukari is not single with reference to his relationship status. His girlfriend’s name is Habiba.

Bukari after joining Gent in 2021 said that he misses his girlfriend because he was lonely in Belgium.

Below are the players who are presumed to be single because they are set to disclose their relationship status:

Lawrence Ati Zigi

Danlad Ibrahim

Nurudeen Abdul Manaf

Tariq Lamptey

Mohammed Salisu

Gideon Mensah

Alidu Seidu

Elisha Owusu

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh

Mohammed Kudus

Salis Abdul Samed

Abdul Issahaku

Kamaldeen Sulemana

Antoine Semenyo

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh

Kamal Sowah