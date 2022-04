2022 World Cup Draw: Ghana in Group H with Portugal and Uruguay [Full Draw]

- Advertisement -

Ghana has made a return to the World Cup after missing out in 2018 and has been placed in Group H.

Ghana has been placed in GROUP H alongside Portugal, Uruguay and Korea Republic

The 2022 World Cup Draw took place in Doha, Qatar today and these are the 8 groups:

Group A

QATAR

ECUADOR

SENEGAL

NETHERLANDS

Group B

ENGLAND

IRAN

USA

NHHT

Group C

ARGENTINA

SAUDI ARABIA

MEXICO

POLAND

Group D

FRANCE

ICP 1

DENMARK

TUNISIA

Group E

SPAIN

ICP 2

GERMANY

JAPAN

Group F

BELGIUM

CANADA

MOROCCO

CROATIA

Group G

BRAZIL

SERBIA

SWITZERLAND

CAMEROON

Group H