2022 World Cup: “It’s revenge time” – Ghanaians say as Ghana draw against Uruguay

Ghana has made a return to the World Cup after missing out in 2018 and has been placed in Group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay, and the Korean Republic.

However, many believe the draw will be revenge time for Ghana against Uruguay, considering the fact that Ghana was unable to progress to the next stage of the 2010 World Cup courtesy of a handball block by Luis Suarez.

Asamoah Gyan became infamous after he missed the crucial penalty that could have sent Ghana to the semi-finals stage of the World Cup for the first time.

In a wild social media reaction, Ghanaians believe their game against Uruguay at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar will present an opportune opportunity for Ghana to pay back Uruguay.

What’s your view on this one? Do you think Ghan a will pay back Uruguay? See the FULL DRAW here.