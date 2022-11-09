2022 World Cup: Sadio Mane to miss out due to injury

- Advertisement -

Sadio Mane of Senegal is apparently out of the World Cup after suffering a tendon injury during Bayern Munich’s match against Werder Bremen.

Two 20 minutes into Bayern’s 6-1 victory over Bremen on Tuesday, the former Liverpool forward was substituted, raising serious concerns about his readiness for Qatar just weeks before the tournament’s scheduled start.

And according to L’Equipe, he will not compete for Senegal in the tournament, giving his country a devastating blow as they get ready to play without their talisman against the Netherlands, and Ecuador, and hosts Qatar in the group stage.

L’Equipe reports that Mane is thought to have sustained a tendon injury and will be absent for “many weeks,” giving national team coach Aliou Cisse a big dilemma only days before unveiling his World Cup roster.

The absence of Mane, who has 93 caps and 34 goals for his nation, will be felt keenly in the Senegal squad.

He played a crucial role in the team’s ability to defeat Egypt on penalties in the final and win this year’s Africa Cup of Nations.