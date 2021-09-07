2024 election will be ‘do or die’ – Mahama

- Advertisement -

The 2020 Presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama has served notice that election 2024 will be a “do or die” affair at the polling stations.

The former President who’s on a “Thank you tour” of the Bono East Region with National executives of the party and his running mate in the elections 2020 Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang said the election will be won at the polling station, adding that the NDC has learned its lessons from infractions in elections 2020.

Speaking on Akina FM in the Bono East Region capital Techiman, Mr Mahama said the NDC will ensure it is not cheated in the 2024 elections neither will the party also cheat the ruling party government.

He stressed, what the NDC is looking up to is free and fair elections devoid of intimidation to change the will of the electorate.

“It is said that you learn lessons from things that happen so we have also learned from 2020. The elections will be won or lost at the polling station.

The polling station will be do or die affair. I haven’t said all die be die, it will be do or die at the polling station, in 2024 that is where we will win the election.

We will be doing everything to ensure that the election is free and fair. We don’t want to cheat the NPP and we also don’t want them to cheat us.

just want the will of the people to prevail,” Mr Mahama who is on his Thank you tour told Akan FM in the Bono East region Tuesday.

“In the 2020 elections, the pink sheets forms were such that you could not compare the biometric figure with the ballot papers in the box. It couldn’t have been a mistake.

We have printed ballot papers so many times in this country and everyone could compare ballot papers with what’s in the box but with this one, it was not so. On election day you saw people arrested with ballot papers.

“In my view for everyone ballot we arrested, about a hundred, we didn’t arrest. So my view is that there was a lot of stuffing of ballot papers.

The election was stolen but the Supreme Court says it was clean so we have accepted it for the peace of this nation and we recognize that President Akufo-Addo is our leader”.