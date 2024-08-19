2024’s general elections be cancelled else… – Powerful GH female spiritualist drops shocking details (Video)

Powerful Ghanaian spiritualist, Tiger Duku, has claimed that God has instructed her to relay a message to the nation which is, the 2024 general elections must be cancelled.

During an exclusive interview at the studios of GhPage Media, Tiger Duku asserted that the divine message she received mandates the establishment of an interim government instead of holding the scheduled elections.

According to Tiger Duku, the reason behind this unprecedented call is that God has not yet chosen a leader for Ghana at this time.

She emphasized that the nation should fast for 40 days and 40 nights before selecting a new leader, ensuring that the choice aligns with the divine will.

The spiritualist, who claims to have had a personal encounter with God, further stated that God has specifically chosen Dr. Kwabena Duffour to lead the interim government.

This, she believes, is a critical step in ensuring that the nation follows the path laid out by the divine.

In a surprising addition to her revelations, Tiger Duku also claimed that God instructed her to inform Ghanaians to change the country’s name from Ghana back to Gold Coast, stating that “Ghana” means “Hell” and is therefore inappropriate for the nation.

These bold claims have sparked intense discussion and debate across the country, with many questioning the validity of the spiritualist’s assertions while others contemplate the implications of her message.

As the 2024 elections approach, the nation watches closely to see how these revelations will influence public opinion and the political landscape.

Watch the video below to know more…