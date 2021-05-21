21 suspected gays and lesbians arrested in the Volta region

- Advertisement -

The Volta Regional Police Command has apprehended 21 people suspected to be members of the LGBTQI in the Volta region.

According to a press release signed by the Public Affairs Officer Sergeant Prince Dogbatse, 21 people were arrested for unlawful assembly at the Nurses and Midwives hotel.

The people suspected to be lesbians, gays, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex includes 16 females and 5 males.

The suspects are believed to be from the Greater Accra, Ashanti, Upper East, Upper West, Western, Eastern, Northern and the Volta regions.

“21 persons including 16 females and 5 males suspected to be lesbians, gays, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex were today 21st May, 2021 remanded into Police custody by the Ho Circuit Court for Unlawful Assembly at the Nurses and Midwives Hotel, Ho”, excerpt of the statement read.

Read full statement below;

The suspects who are currently in police custody will be arraigned before court on 4th June 2021.