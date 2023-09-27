21-year-old Bride-to-be dies after undergoing breast implant surgery days before her wedding

- Advertisement -

Alessia Neboso, a 21-year-old bride-to-be, tragically passed away after undergoing breast augmentation surgery in pursuit of her dream of wearing a low-cut bridal gown.

Alessia, a beautician from Naples, Italy, had long felt insecure about her breast size and aspired to enhance her cleavage for her wedding day.

Despite concerns from friends and her fiancé, Mario Lucchesi, 22, Alessia was determined to go through with the breast augmentation surgery.

Her friend recalled that Alessia’s fiancé, Mario, did not support her decision, but she remained resolute in her choice.

Alessia had the breast enlargement procedure at a local clinic on September 11 and was discharged on the same day.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

However, a week after the surgery, she began experiencing severe health issues, including high fever, fatigue, coughing, weakness, and gastrointestinal problems.

On September 20, Alessia’s family rushed her to the emergency room in critical condition. Her condition deteriorated rapidly, with multiple organs affected.