21 year old univerity student arrested for raping a 9-year-old girl 4 times

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Univerisity
Univeristy

A 21 years old man by the name Ogbeide Joshua from Ozalla, Edo state and also a 400-level student studying Business Administration at Ambrose All University has been arrested for allegedly raping a 9-year-old child for the 4th time in Ekpoma.

According to the source; “Yesterday 26th day of November 2024 Joshua Ogbeide, came to the shop where he goes to buy cigarettes daily to smoke as usual.

Towards evening the owner of the shop caught him raping her 9-year-old daughter.

The mother couldn’t do anything but cry, a few seconds later, some neighbours heard about it and quickly confronted the rapist but he wasn’t even remorseful, instead, he spoke back at them.

He was then reported to the Iruekpen police division but when the police officers got to his lodge, they couldn’t find him.

About an hour later a neighbour caught this rapist trying to run to his village Ozalla and raised the alarm other neighbours gathered and held onto him before going to call the police officers who took him to the police station.

The little girl said this was the 4th time he was raping her and he had told her he was going to kill her if she ever tells anyone what he was doing to her.

