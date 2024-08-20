type here...
22-year-old GH guy in UK stabs mother to death plus his father and sister (Video)

In a horrifying incident that has shocked the Ghanaian community in the UK, a 22-year-old Ghanaian man has been arrested after stabbing his 43-year-old mother, Alberta Obinim, to death.

The tragic event occurred yesterday at the family home in Gorton, east Manchester, following what police believe to be a domestic dispute.

According to authorities, the suspect did not stop at his mother but also attacked his 64-year-old father and 17-year-old sister, both of whom are currently fighting for their lives in a Manchester hospital.

The father, a respected church leader in the community, and the sister sustained severe injuries in the attack.

After the incident, the Greater Manchester Police were called to the and upon arrival, they discovered Alberta Obinim’s lifeless body and the two critically injured family members.

The suspect was apprehended on-site without resistance.

Their church members and friends have since expressed their shock and disbelief over the incident, describing the Obinim family as a close-knit and devout Christian household.

