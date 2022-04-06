type here...
22-year-old guy marries a 62-year-old white woman (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
A young Ghanaian guy believed to be just 22 years of age has finally made things official with his 62-year-old white girlfriend who qualifies to be his grandmother because she’s a 62-year-old American.

A video that has surfaced on the internet shows the two lovers locking lips during their very simple wedding ceremony.

As we all know, age is irrelevant as far as true love is concerned hence the young guy should be allowed to enjoy his marriage in peace although their age difference is too wide.

It is at the back of this that many social media users have suggested that the guy is not in love with the elderly woman but only wants a green card therefore the reason he agreed to marry her.

Green card or not, once they are compatible with each other, critics should stop throwing needless sentiments around.

    Source:GHpage

