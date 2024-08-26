The family of a 22-year-old lady identified as Christolite Akweley kuma Quaye have written a petition to the Ghana Police Service after their daughter failed to return home since August 20th.

According to the family, on the said day, Christolite complained of two guys whom she identified as Rich and Okwabi all residents of Chorkor a suburb of Accra hurting her.

She later left the house that morning to confront the two at their residence but has since failed to return home and efforts to reach her have proved futile.

The family added that they have reached out to the two men mentioned by their daughter and both claim they haven’t seen her and neither has she visited their place.

The statement reads: “I, Naomi Nelson, a resident of Chorkor, do write this humble petition to the Director General for assistance. I wish to petition your high office concerning a case of a missing person, Christolite Akweley Kuma Quaye, who is 22 years of age.

“On 20th August 2024, the said Christolite Akweley Kuma Quaye left home and has since not returned. Before she left home, she mentioned that one Rich and Okwabi had hurt her and said she was going to the said Rich’s house. We called both of them, and they claimed they did not know her whereabouts.

“I wish to state that we have tried every possible means to locate her, but all efforts have proven futile. I am therefore petitioning the Director General CID to assist in this regard by helping me reunite with Christolite Akweley Kuma Quaye.”

Read the full statement below: