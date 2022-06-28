- Advertisement -

A 22-year-old Kano prince, Mustapha Ado Bayero, has fast become an internet sensation after marrying two women on the same day.

According to reports, Prince Bayero, who is suffering from congenital hemiplegia, is the last son of the late emir of Kano, Ado Bayero.

The prince tied the knot with his two beautiful brides named Badi’a Tasiu Adam and Fatima Ibrahim Adam at Markaz Imamu Bukhari Mosque, Rijiyar Zaki and Tsakuwa Juma’a Mosque, Kano respectively.

Critics who have come across some of the videos that were recorded during the lavish wedding ceremony have argued that the ladies only agreed to marry the young prince because of his wealth.

According to these social media users, if the prince was to be an ordinary guy, there’s no way the two ladies would have agreed to marry him.



