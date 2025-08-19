23-year-old man unalives his 44-year-old girlfriend

NIGERIA – The Rivers State Police Command has arrested a 23-year-old man, Kingsley Chinamezu, for unaliving his girlfriend, Confidence Konebari Sunny, 44, in Umuebulu community, Etche Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesperson of the command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, August 19, 2025 said operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit arrested the suspect in his hideout at Egbeta village, Edo State.

According to the PPRO, the suspect hacked Confidence to death with a machete and fled to Edo from where he began issuing threats to the victim’s family members.

In her own words;

“The Rivers State Police Command has achieved a significant breakthrough in combating violent crimes in the state. Following the gruesome unaliving of Miss Confidence Konebari Sunny, a 44-year-old woman who was brutally macheted to death by her boyfriend.

“Kingsley Chinamezu, aka Power Sharp, a 23-year-old male from Ogbo-Hill, Abia State, on in the Umuebule Community, Etche Local Government Area, Operatives of the Command attached to the Anti-Kidnapping Unit (AKU) utilizing technical intelligence, have successfully apprehended the suspect,” the statement read.

“After committing the heinous crime, the suspect fled to Egbeta village in Edo State and began issuing further threats to the victim’s family members, boasting that he could still harm them without consequences.

“Upon a formal complaint by the victim’s family and proactive efforts by the Operatives of the Command, the Commissioner of Police assigned the case to the Anti-Kidnapping Unit.

“The Operatives swiftly swung into action, located and arrested the suspect on August 15, 2025, in his hideout at Egbeta village, Edo State.

“Upon interrogation, the suspect voluntarily confessed to the crime, providing details of the events leading to the unaliving. Evidence is being collected, and the suspect is undergoing further investigation and profiling for potential involvement in other related crimes. The suspect will face prosecution upon completion of the investigation.

“The Commissioner of Police, Rivers State, CP Olugbenga A. Adepoju, psc, mnips, commends the swift response and diligence of the Operatives for apprehending the suspect.

“He emphasized that Rivers State will never be a safe haven for criminals to habitate, assuring the public of the Command’s unwavering commitment to ensuring justice and public safety.

“The CP further warned that perpetrators of heinous crimes should desist from such acts, as the long arm of the law will catch up with them within the shortest time possible and will be made to face the full wrath of the law.”

