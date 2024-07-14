Politician Afia Akoto has thrown a challenge at entertainer turned politician Kwame A-Plus to go ahead and release her private pictures.

This comes after Kwame A Plus in a social media post claimed that the politician has been trying her best to start a relationship with Maxwell Mensah the husband of actress Nana Ama McBrown.

According to A Plus, Afia Akoto once tried to seduce Maxwell but he was smart and fast enough to ignore her advances.

“Maame Afia Akoto do you remember the photos of that your old yellowish ?tw* kutu you sent to Maxwell to beg him to come and eat but he run away because it was too scary? If you don’t know Maxwell, I’m talking about McBrowns husband? But for me, McBrow would have finished you!!

I had to beg for you so that saa wo tw* bagayaa like everywhere won’t come out to cause fear and panic in the country. I spent days solving this problem only for you to turn around and be fooling. Wo tw* huhuuuhu s? space! If I resend the photos to you, you ankasa you’ll shout blood of Jesus! Ungrateful fool!!

S? wo di? wo se wagyimi!! Love yourself more than your party. Choose you battles wisely if not e go over you!! You no see a foolish man before ?h?“, A Plus’ post read.

In a response to A-Plus, Afia Akoto stated that she was daring A Plus to release the said photos she sent to Maxwell showing her private part and he has only 24 hours to release those photos or face her in court.

“In 24 hours I dare Kwame A plus to post the said pictures of me and the begging I did for a man to sleep with me else for once I will take him up to court. I am not the type that you can easily bully. Your wife insults a tribe and the vice president and I call her out on it . In response you come out to throw lies and expect it to be one of those . Not this time. You have bullied people far too long. 24 hours to post those pictures,” her response reads.

See screenshot below:

Well, as it stands now, 24 hours have elapsed and A-Plus has failed to drop the said photos.