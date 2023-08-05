type here...
24 hours more: Accra To London Road Trip Group Enjoys Fufu Party In Switzerland

By Osei Emmanuel
The Ghanaian travellers who are moving from Accra to London by road are expected to arrive in the United Kingdom on Sunday, August 7. The latest news coming from the camp of Wanderlust Ghana indicates the group is on the final leg of their journey and may reach the European country capital, London by midday on Sunday.

The group had earlier made a stopover in Switzerland to eat some fufu at the residence of Dr Victor Bampoe.

The daring and adventurous Ghanaians who are travelling from Accra to London by road are on the final leg of the historic trip. Barring to any unforeseen circumstances, the travellers are expected to arrive at their destination on Sunday, August 7, 2023.

According to the organisers of the trip, the expected time of arrival should be around 12:00pm GMT (1:00pm BST). The group will be at Ashford Kent Outlet Mall for a welcome party as they deem appropriate.

“Hello friends! The #WanderlustGhana team is on the final leg of our incredible journey, driving all the way from Accra to London! We are thrilled to announce that we’re due to arrive in London tomorrow. “Some have suggested a welcome party at Dover. Unfortunately, there isn’t a convenient spot for a proper gathering. “We’ve got an equally awesome plan. We invite you to join us at the Ashford Kent Outlet Mall, a perfect location on our way,” a portion of the statement read.

