24 houses burnt in chieftaincy dispute in Tamale

24 houses in Yong Dakpem Yili, a suburb of Tamale in the Northern Region, have been razed to the ground in a chieftaincy dispute.

Reports reaching Ghpage’s outfit is that some harvested farm produce in the area has also been destroyed during the violence.

The tumult was reported to have erupted in the evening of Thursday, February 19, 2021.

According to an eyewitness account, the conflict forced women and children to take refuge in neighbouring towns.

SEE POST BELOW:

Meanwhile, in 2019, Abukari Mahama was installed as the new overlord of Dagbon, bringing an end to decades of bickerings that existed in the ancient kingdom of Dagbon.

“We had spent enough emotional stress, enough time, enough energy, and enough money on the Dagbon dispute,” President Nana Akufo-Addo said during his third State of the Nation Address in his first term.

A committee of eminent chiefs mediated the Dagbon chieftaincy crisis on November 16, 2019, and made a definitive declaration that put to bed the nearly 40-year-old conflict between the Abudu and Andani royal families.

The conflict for years left these parts of the Nothern Region impoverished and impeded the progress of the communities involved.