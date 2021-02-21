type here...
GhPage News 24 houses burnt in chieftaincy dispute in Tamale
News

24 houses burnt in chieftaincy dispute in Tamale

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
chieftancy dispute Tamale
- Advertisement -

24 houses in Yong Dakpem Yili, a suburb of Tamale in the Northern Region, have been razed to the ground in a chieftaincy dispute.

Reports reaching Ghpage’s outfit is that some harvested farm produce in the area has also been destroyed during the violence.

The tumult was reported to have erupted in the evening of Thursday, February 19, 2021.

According to an eyewitness account, the conflict forced women and children to take refuge in neighbouring towns.

SEE POST BELOW:

Meanwhile, in 2019, Abukari Mahama was installed as the new overlord of Dagbon, bringing an end to decades of bickerings that existed in the ancient kingdom of Dagbon.

“We had spent enough emotional stress, enough time, enough energy, and enough money on the Dagbon dispute,” President Nana Akufo-Addo said during his third State of the Nation Address in his first term.

A committee of eminent chiefs mediated the Dagbon chieftaincy crisis on November 16, 2019, and made a definitive declaration that put to bed the nearly 40-year-old conflict between the Abudu and Andani royal families.

The conflict for years left these parts of the Nothern Region impoverished and impeded the progress of the communities involved.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Sunday, February 21, 2021
Accra
haze
91.4 ° F
91.4 °
91.4 °
40 %
2.6mph
21 %
Sun
89 °
Mon
86 °
Tue
85 °
Wed
86 °
Thu
85 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News