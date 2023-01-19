The private wedding of Ghanaian socialite, Mya Jesus’ lover is trending across all social media platforms. Cute Photos hve been shared online and its lovely.

According to the social media enthusiast, Mya married her sweetheart last year but decided to keep it a secret from the internet for personal reasons.

Mya Jesus revealed for the very first time that she said yes to her hubby just a month after knowing themselves a few days into their dating journey.

A number of blogs reported that Mya is 22 years and married her husband who is also 59 years.

Speaking for the first time in an exclusive conversation with GHPage, Mya Jesus refuted the other ages being mentioned online by other blogs (i.e she’s 22 and lover 59).

In her convo is GHPage, she confirmed her relationship with the man and also clarified her age that she’s 24 years and her husband is 50 years old.

“I am 24 and my Husband is 50 years, ignore the lies”- Mya Jesus told GHPage