24-year-old man engages 61-year-old grandmother (Video)
Lifestyle

24-year-old man engages 61-year-old grandmother (Video)

By Kweku Derrick
Quran McCain and fiancée Cheryl McGregor
A young man has got engaged to a woman old enough to be his grandmother – despite a 37-year age gap between them.

Quran McCain, 24, and his fiancée, Cheryl McGregor, 61, from Rome, Georgia, took to Instagram to announce their engagement.

The grandma-of-17 and her boyfriend first met when he was just 15, but he insists there was no romantic feelings between them until last year.

The couple also shared a video of the moment McCain got down on one knee inside a restaurant to ask Cheryl to marry him.

They captioned the video reads as “She said yes. You make me a simp but I love you and it’s nothing but forward from here.”

Surprisingly, Cheryl is younger than one of his lover’s kids. But despite their age difference, they both say their sex life is fantastic and they have great chemistry.

The couple occasionally post videos on TikTok of them dancing together. They have also set up an Only Fans account for their saucier content.

Watch the video below.

Source:GHPage

