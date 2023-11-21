24 Hour Economy: The New Ghana That Will Never Sleep

- Advertisement -

Once upon a time, as I wallowed in self-pity, a breath of fresh air from the 24-hour economy swept in to clear my mind and unveil a tapestry of endless possibilities.

In the distance, I caught a glimpse of a shimmering mirage, a blurry outline of hope poised to awaken like an African lion.

Meanwhile, the shackles of my pensioner’s parent’s two bonds have been broken. I am left to forge my path, unburdened by the false perceptions of bold bonds, gleaming gold, and dusty dunes of dollars in my book bag upon graduation.

In the early hours of this lonely dawn, it has dawned on me that the trotro driver and his mate were not the exceptions.

For I can’t wait to celebrate ‘Yaanom’ for a 24-hour Ecom, a beacon of hope for a transformed Ghana, once Nkrumah’s Coast of Gold.

Author: John Asagba