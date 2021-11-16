type here...
25 pregnant teenage candidates sit for BECE in Ajumako

By Kweku Derrick
pregnant girls
The Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) which started on Monday 15th November 2021, recorded hundreds of thousands of Junior High School students sitting for the exams across the country.

A total of 25 pregnant teenagers were recorded among the female candidates sitting for the exams at the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District in the Central Region.

In all, 2783 candidates are sitting for the exams in the District, 1451 are female and 1331 – male.

Out of the total number of candidates, 17 were absent from all the six centres namely Ajumako, Ochiso, Mando, Sonkwa, Denkyira and Bisease.

Out of the centres visited, Ajumako had seven teenage pregnant candidates, Mando recorded four pregnancies, Bisease recorded eight pregnancies, Ocheso recorded three while Sonkwa also had three pregnancies.

Some of the candidates came to the examination Centers with their breastfeeding children who had relatives taking care of them during exams.

Source:GHPage

