25-year-old guy impregnates a 32-year-old married woman
By Armani Brooklyn
A 25-year-old guy has anonymously confessed that he has impregnated a 32-year-old married woman.

According to the guy, confused guy, he didn’t know that the woman was married until recently when she told him the truth after getting to know that she has taken seed.

In his confession writeup, the guy also noted that the woman was very kind and respectable towards him despite their age difference and made him feel like a king after providing everything he needed.

Now, he’s contemplating whether to accept the pregnancy or not because he’s not ready to be a father yet.

Meanwhile, the woman has also apologized to him and additionally disclosed that she only wanted to have “fun’ and had no intentions of getting pregnant for him.

What would you do if you were in the guy’s shoes, accept the pregnancy or tell her to abort it?

    Source:GHpage

