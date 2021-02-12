25-year-old lady celebrates her new mansion on social media

It is the dream of many young people to become successful at a young age and a young South African lady is living the life.

At age 25 the lady who goes by the username @TshidiBaby on Twitter posted pictures in celebration of her newly acquired house.

In her post, she attributes her achievement to God and thanked him for the role that he’s played in her life.

“So I did a thing the other day. First property at 2. Ke Mohau wa Modimo. I’m overwhelmed with gratefulness. God is so faithful. His timing is always perfect,” she tweeted.

SEE PICTURE BELOW:

The young lady showcased the keys to her new acquisition to motivate others.