type here...
News

25-year old man assaults his 53-year lover

By Armani Brooklyn
Grace Mensah

What began as a mere misunderstanding over food turned into a disturbing case of assault.

A 25-year-old man identified as Arhinful is currently on the run after brutally attacking his 53-year-old lover, Grace Mensah, over the quantity of goat meat he was served.

According to reports, the incident occurred during a heated exchange between the couple, who are currently dating despite their significant age difference.

READ ALSO: Part 2 & 3 of pastor’s daughter’s video surfaces

Grace Mensah

Sources have it that Arhinful became angry after being served what he deemed an unsatisfactory portion of goat meat.

The argument quickly escalated into violence, and Arhinful physically assaulted Grace Mensah and left her with a fractured leg bone and multiple other injuries.


The victim is currently receiving medical attention and is said to be in critical condition.

Trending:
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

The Assin Fosu Police Command has launched a manhunt for Arhinful, who fled the scene shortly after the assault.

The incident happened at Assin Wurakese in the Central Region of Ghana.

READ ALSO: Pastor’s daughter’s trending video

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Pastor Preaching and young lady

Christians fume at pastor’s daughter in viral video

Zigah Kofitse

Father jailed for impregnating his daughter

GhPageNews

TODAY

Thursday, May 15, 2025
30.6 C
Accra

Also Read

Clear photos of Pastor’s daughter in the viral video

Pastors daughter

Pastor’s daughter’s trending video

Pastors daughters video

Part 2 & 3 of pastor’s daughter’s video surfaces

Pastors daughters video

Husband catches MD in the hotel room with his wife

James Nganga

Aflao: 5-year-old girl’s remains found under the bed of a fan milk seller

Mr Ahiable Yao David
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways