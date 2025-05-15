25-year old man assaults his 53-year lover

What began as a mere misunderstanding over food turned into a disturbing case of assault.

A 25-year-old man identified as Arhinful is currently on the run after brutally attacking his 53-year-old lover, Grace Mensah, over the quantity of goat meat he was served.

According to reports, the incident occurred during a heated exchange between the couple, who are currently dating despite their significant age difference.

READ ALSO: Part 2 & 3 of pastor’s daughter’s video surfaces

Sources have it that Arhinful became angry after being served what he deemed an unsatisfactory portion of goat meat.

The argument quickly escalated into violence, and Arhinful physically assaulted Grace Mensah and left her with a fractured leg bone and multiple other injuries.



The victim is currently receiving medical attention and is said to be in critical condition.

The Assin Fosu Police Command has launched a manhunt for Arhinful, who fled the scene shortly after the assault.

The incident happened at Assin Wurakese in the Central Region of Ghana.

READ ALSO: Pastor’s daughter’s trending video