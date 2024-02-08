25th GMA: I’ll sue Charterhouse if I don’t earn nomination — Don K threatens

- Advertisement -

Kasoa-based popular Afrobeats artist Don K has threatened legal action against the organizers of the Ghana Music Awards, Charterhouse if he is not nominated for an award this year.

Nominations for the 25th edition of the most prestigious musical event are open. Don K has yet to receive a nomination despite making his mark on the Ghanaian music scene several years ago with his debut single ”Baba Adey Beg”.

In the year under review, Don K released ‘May3 Dada’ produced by King Odyssey

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Ghana Weekend, Don K stated that he would sue Charterhouse should nomination elude him again.

“You, see, I have worked tirelessly in the year under review… I don’t know why I am yet to earn a nomination at the GMA… This year, I have a great song…Check the quality of my song… I’m very optimistic about earning a nomination”

On what he would do should he fail to earn a nomination, the ‘’Baba Abeg” crooner said,” Seriously I would sue the organizers…I will sue CharterHouse..they dare not fail me this time”

Known in real life as Matthew Tenkorang, Don K is currently out with a song dubbed ‘’Wonboo Dam Y3. The song which features sensational contemporary highlife musician Benji was produced by prod by Willis Beatz.

Listen to ‘Wonboo Dam Y3’ below